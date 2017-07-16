We’re all used to recreating our favourite pop routines in front of our bedroom mirrors alone, but one gang of friends has gone one step better with a scene-by-scene group recreation of Dua Lipa’s brilliant ‘New Rules’ video.

For the uninitiated, rising British star Dua delivered one of the pop moments of 2017 when she dropped her brand new single and accompanying music video earlier this month.

As well as providing a new break-up Bible with lyrics reminding us not to “pick up the phone / you know he’s only calling ‘cos he’s drunk and alone”, the song’s brilliantly original video has won legions of fans for its clever choreography and looping storyline, which sees Dua’s gang of girlfriends drill the aforementioned rules into her before she eventually passes them on to another poor heartbroken soul.

While the rest of the world has had ‘New Rules’ on repeat, one group of guys decided to up the ante by recreating the clip themselves – and the result is so positively OTT you can’t help but fall in love with it.

The boys’ efforts have rightly gone viral on social media, with their video being re-tweeted almost 25,000 times on Twitter as of Sunday morning (July 16).

With crop tops, group grooming and an acrobatic recreation of that pool scene, this is proof of the good that can come from seven guys having way too much time on their hands.

Check out their recreation of Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’ video below:

*New Rules by Dua Lipa comes on in public*

Friend 1: boy…e one

Friend 2: please don’t…

Me, Friend 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8: pic.twitter.com/vZG1PzJMMm — 🏋🏻 (@rytboo) July 13, 2017

