Health organisation Gay Men Fighting AIDS (GMFA) has launched a new campaign with a video to tackle stigma surrounding HIV.

The video, which features gay men living with HIV, hopes to educate HIV-negative people about what it means to have an “undetectable viral load.”

Entitled ‘The Undectectables’ in a play on popular Channel 4 dating show The Undateables, it features twelve HIV-undetectable gay men stand in front of GMFA’s camera with a clear message: “You can’t get HIV from me.”

After sharing their message for HIV-negative people, the men explained what it means to be HIV-undetectable and why they don’t want to be stigmatised because of their status.

GMFA’s CEO Ian Howley said: “2017 has been the year many organisations across the world finally started to confirm that U=U [Undetectable equals Untransmittable].”

“We’ve seen major campaigns talking about how people living with HIV and on effective treatment cannot pass on the virus. And this has been wonderful. But many gay and bisexual men are not hearing this message, and if they are, it’s not sticking.”

“This is why we created the video. We wanted to use real people, who are living with HIV and are undetectable, to break down step-by-step what exactly being HIV-undetectable is in today’s world.”

Watch the video below:

