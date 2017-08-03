This hugely talented artist is blowing up Instagram by giving Barbie dolls makeovers to make them look like Drag Race queens, and they are AMAZING.

Mark Jonathan takes ordinary dolls and repaints and restyles them to make them avatars of his favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, from Violet Chachki to Naomi Smalls, proving once again that Drag Race fans are the most creative out there.

One of his most recent creations is an amazing recreation of Valentina’s princess runway look. The attention to detail is amazing, right down to the eye make-up and earrings. She’s perfect, she’s beautiful, she looks like a model …

A post shared by Mark Jonathan (@mark_jonathan_repaints) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

He also created an amazing Naomi Smalls doll, complete with its own Baribie-inspired box, to give out at this year’s RuPaul’s Drag Con.

His version of Violet’s Hello Kitty/Barbarella ensemble makes us want to scream “COME THROUGH” …

A post shared by Mark Jonathan (@mark_jonathan_repaints) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

A post shared by Mark Jonathan (@mark_jonathan_repaints) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:57am PST

He films his work and puts the results on YouTube. The videos show the detailed work that goes in to making over the dolls.

Mark doesn’t just give his dolls Drag Race looks. He also repainted his Emma Watson Beauty and the Beast doll to make it look more like the actress, and it’s quite the improvement. “Sometimes you need to take a step away from your work for a little and the re-approach it,” he wrote. “I did not want a realistic approach for this repaint but more of an animated / doll version that embodied the actor.”

A post shared by Mark Jonathan (@mark_jonathan_repaints) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Check out more of Mark’s work on his Instagram.

More stories:

Will & Grace to completely ignore that the finale ever happened

Is the term ‘LGBT community’ problematic? Yes, according to new research

