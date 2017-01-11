Last week, saw the UK’s fashion heavyweights out in force for London Fashion Week Men’s, which showcased the most exciting new collections ahead of the Autumn/Winter ’17 season.

Opening proceedings was Topman Design, a premium label helmed by creative director Gordon Richardson – and for one lucky Attitude reader, Stephan, got to experience excitement in person after winning our competition for a pair of tickets to the show.

How come you decided to apply to our competition to win tickets to the Topman Design show?

I have decided to enter the competition because I just love fashion but mostly because 80% of my wardrobe is made of Topman so wanted to see how they are going to open 2017 season. I’m an actor from London so to me I was expecting a lot from a Fashion Show. Now I’m used to going in to Topman shop getting my outfits for different occasions so I wanted to see wildness on the runway, and of course coming from an artist’s point of view, Topman delivered on the day.

Have you been to a fashion show before?

I’ve been to few fashion shows I try to keep up with fashion as it reflects our time, but to see Topman pull off a great show competing with top world class designers shows it made my day. I’m always wearing Topman at formal events and I will continue to do so as I just love the cuts – their fitting just complements my figure.

Was it how you expected?

To be honest I did not expect that show! I thought it was going to be simple and less dramatic. The models, the make-up, and the setting were my favourite part. I absolutely loved it.

Was there anything different to what you expected?

I would love to see more models of colour shapes or sizes. We all buy these outfits regardless of what we look like. Just the way I read Attitude magazine, a magazine that’s for all and not segregated.

What were your overall opinions of the Topman Design Show?

My overall thoughts of Topman show outstanding. I loved it and had the chance to hang out with Conor Maynard and the boys from Last Night In Paris.

Did you have a favourite piece, or trend from the TD show?

There was a piece I loved and it was the striped winter coat, but I loved the ’90s bright colours I would so wear it. One thing I love Topman is that I can mix and match their pieces. For example the bright pink or green tops I could wear it with a ripped jeans and Timberland boots and still make it really current for 2017.

