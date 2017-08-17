A North Carolina woman has heroically confronted a man who was flying a Nazi flag from his home, telling him she flies a rainbow flag from her own house.

Page Braswell visited the home of neighbour Joe Love when she noticed the swastika flag on his porch, and she filmed the whole thing.

“What’s up with the Nazi flag?” Page says as she walks towards Love in the video.

“What’s that goddamn flag got to do with you?” Joe responds, immediately becoming aggressive with the woman who is querying his possession of memorabilia steeped in racism, antisemitism, and homophobia.

Love repeatedly avoids answering Braswell’s questions, and responds by asking her to leave and giving her the middle finger. At one point Love asks Braswell “What kind of flag do you fly?” Her response? “I fly a rainbow flag, than you.”

“What does that tell me about you?” Love asks. “That I’m not a Nazi” Braswell says, clearly irking Love who tries to say that he isn’t a Nazi – despite his flag suggesting otherwise. He then proceeds to shout offensive, abusive comments at Braswell as she returns to her vehicle.

Posting the video of the incident on Facebook, Page wrote:”We need to ALL stand against Nazis. Share far and wide; let’s run this Nazi out of town. For real.”

She later posted: “I don’t want to live in a world where people see a Nazi or confederate flag and look the other way, mind their own business, ignore it because it doesn’t directly effect them.

“Newsflash: it DOES effect you, it makes you turn a blind eye to injustice, and it means that your heart isn’t properly functioning. Don’t be *that* person.”

The video comes less than a week after white nationalist protesters descended on Charlottesville, Virginia. A state of emergency was declared after the alt-right thugs, many of whom brandished Confederate and Nazi flags, marched through the streets chanting “Jews will not replace us” and inciting violence against counter-protesters.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was murdered when a 20-year-old man plowed his vehicle through a crowd of counter-protesters.

While Page’s actions should be praised, it’s important to remember that all of us should confront displays of hatred like this wherever we see it, because silence is complicity.

