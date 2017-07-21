The Queen has excellent taste in music, if recent reports are anything to go by.

A friend of Chris Evans has revealed that the Radio Two presenter once overheard a conversation that revealed the Queen’s favourite song as ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’, reports The Mirror.

The friend says that Chris was once at event hosted by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle. Following a meal and speeches, guests headed to the dancefloor as the disco portion of the evening got underway.

When ‘Dancing Queen’ came on, the Queen is alleged to have said “I always try to dance when this song comes on, because I am the Queen, and I like to dance.”

Well said, Your Majesty.

Earlier this summer, The Queen spoke directly to the LGBT+ community during her speech to parliament following the election.

The monarch vowed to protect gay people from discrimination as the Conservatives brokered a deal the anti-gay DUP. While addressing parliament with the speech that was written by the government, she said: “My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation.”

Time to have a dance to ABBA and pretend we’re the Queen.

