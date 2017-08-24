We’ve missed High School Musical so much, and now it’s finally back – well, sort of.

After three hugely popular films, including a cinema release for the third, the Disney Franchise came to a glorious end back in 2008.

It was responsible for launching the careers of stars including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, and remains one of Disney’s most popular and fondly remembered brands.

With fans still missing the series, one dedicated Wild Cat decided enough was enough and put together a trailer for a potential fourth film.

However, it’s a little less joyous than we’d imagined.

With all the characters now creeping toward the end of their 20s, they all seem unsettled and unhappy with where their lives have come to. Who can relate? Just us? Oh.

Watch the trailer below:

Disney bring it back PLEASE.

The gang all got back together for a reunion last year, but Efron was noticeably absent.

The TV movie was a massive hit when it premiered on the Disney Channel on Jan 20, 2006. It attracted a then-record 7.7 million viewers in the US, and became a n sensation, with more than 100 million viewers watching the movie around the world that year.

It spawned to two sequels and a live touring production, and the soundtrack was also the #1 album of 2006.