We’ve found your new favourite Instagram account, unless you’re a basic Instagram gay …

The LA Basics is a parody account that features a selection of a Ken doll as he go about his gay life, from posting thirsty selfies to thinly-veiled adverts for underwear brands. The doll is meant to mock the behaviour gay guys from Los Angeles on social media, but there is a universal appeal to his exploits.

The account describes the titular doll as a ‘Part-time model| Aspiring actor | | Fashion Blogger | Gym Enthusiast’ and the captions on each image are a hilarious send-up of certain guys in our community.

Check out some of the funniest posts below, and let us know if the posts remind you of anyone:

Mykonos! So excited to spend the week with 10,000 of my closest friends! #mykonos2017 🇬🇷 #traveladdict

Nature is so beautiful. Look at this gorgeous view! 🌊 #beachbod

Good morning Instafam! (Fingers crossed my gym crush likes this post 😌) #riseandgrind #modellife

#TBT OMG those highlights! I was such a twink before moving to LA. All natural, obviously. #results #fitlife

