We’ve found your new favourite Instagram account, unless you’re a basic Instagram gay …

The LA Basics is a parody account that features a selection of a Ken doll as he go about his gay life, from posting thirsty selfies to thinly-veiled adverts for underwear brands. The doll is meant to mock the behaviour gay guys from Los Angeles on social media, but there is a universal appeal to his exploits.

The account describes the titular doll as a ‘Part-time model| Aspiring actor | | Fashion Blogger | Gym Enthusiast’ and the captions on each image are a hilarious send-up of certain guys in our community.

Check out some of the funniest posts below, and let us know if the posts remind you of anyone:

What happened to monogamy?? I just want a white picket fence with an upstanding guy, who doesn’t mind if I do an occasional line of coke. #hopelessromantic A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Mykonos! So excited to spend the week with 10,000 of my closest friends! #mykonos2017 🇬🇷 #traveladdict A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Another month, another box! No other undies I’d rather take pictures of myself in. Enter my code for a 20% discount off your first order! A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Nature is so beautiful. Look at this gorgeous view! 🌊 #beachbod A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Happy Birthday Queen Béy! 👸🏽🐝 We baked you a cake 🎂 (Obviously none of us is eating this) #happybeyday #happyslayday A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Good morning Instafam! (Fingers crossed my gym crush likes this post 😌) #riseandgrind #modellife A post shared by The LA Basics (@the_la_basics) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:21am PDT