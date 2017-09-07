We’ve found your new favourite Instagram account, unless you’re a basic Instagram gay …
The LA Basics is a parody account that features a selection of a Ken doll as he go about his gay life, from posting thirsty selfies to thinly-veiled adverts for underwear brands. The doll is meant to mock the behaviour gay guys from Los Angeles on social media, but there is a universal appeal to his exploits.
The account describes the titular doll as a ‘Part-time model| Aspiring actor | | Fashion Blogger | Gym Enthusiast’ and the captions on each image are a hilarious send-up of certain guys in our community.
Check out some of the funniest posts below, and let us know if the posts remind you of anyone: