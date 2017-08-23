The internet has reacted with outrage after a man revealed he was rejected from adopting a cat in desperate need of re-homing because of his sexuality.
Alex Andreou claims that he travelled for two hours to adopt the unfortunate feline from a private ownver, only to find himself turned away because he’s gay.
Expressing his shock and disappointment on Twitter, Alex wrote: “So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE.”
He attached several screenshots of a text conversation with the cat’s owner, who asked whether he was gay before saying they “strongly disagree with the lifestyle” and asking: “Are you not afraid of going to hell when you die?”
London-based writer Alex added that the encounter had left him in tears after bringing back memories of homophobic abuse he’d suffered as a child.
“So now I’m on the bus and I’m sobbing and people are staring at me because the truth is it hurts as much as when I was 8 years old,” he wrote.
Internet-users were quick to express their outrage at the owner’s behaviour and offer their support – while animal welfare charity the RSPCA even got in touch to offer Alex a cat from one of their shelters.
However, there was surprise twist in the, erm, tail, after Alex revealed later that one of his friends had hatched a plan to help him adopt the cats in secret.
“UPDATE: An Amazing friend who lives locally to that evil cow, is picking up the cats for me on Thursday. I am so happy,” he wrote.
He added that should he get hold of the cats, he’d be making sure they were the most gay-friendly felines on the planet.
“I may then have to festoon the cats in Rainbow Flags and send her photos. Is there a co that makes pink litter? Pride cat bowls? I NEED GEAR,” he said.
Asked that he’d be naming his new pet pals, Alex joked that he planned on naming the pair after two of the world’s biggest gay iconic: Harvey Milk and Freddie Mercury.
Well, that would definitely be the purrrfect ending to this tail (sorry).
