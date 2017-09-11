Two parents on This Morning have come under fire for removing their child from school because of a trans pupil.

Nigel and Sally Rowe revealed plans to sue their children’s school because a fellow child in class has been allowed to wear a dress to class.

The angry couple told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that their son came home one day and expressed his confusion over his friend coming into school and wearing a dress some days.

“We were concerned because it’s very confusing, and how do children deal with that,” they explained.

“These children are six years of age, and we’re worried what impact that can have on the other kids and how they deal with that. That’s what our concern was.”

“It comes down to being a child and the statistic is 98% of people who get like that when they were younger turned out not to feel like that when they were older,” they claimed.

Things got even worse when the couple shockingly appeared to compare trans people to animals, saying it all comes down to “species disphoria”.

Actually outraged at these parents thinking they can dictate to others about trans children. #ThisMorning — Carl Greenwood (@carlgreenwood) September 11, 2017

It absolutely disgusts me that in 2017 we still live in a world where people think it’s ok to show such discrimination #ThisMorning — Nicola (@nicolaevo) September 11, 2017

What has it got to do with another set of parents if a boy wants to wear a dress to school 😡#thismorning — Dorinda (@justDorinda) September 11, 2017

‘It starts with a boy wearing a dress, are we going to allow children to dress as animals in school?’ #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/DomrnphrRO — Cluuur (@Clairey_Galvin) September 11, 2017

