This Morning’s Dr Ranj has opened up about his body insecurities, saying that the pressure exerted on men to achieve incredible bodies is ’10 times’ greater in the gay community.

The TV doctor admitted that his own body issues have often left him on the “verge of tears” as he stripped off as part of f Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign celebrating male body image.

The project has seen Ranj join Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, boxing legend Frank Bruno, Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, TV’s Judge Rinder and former footballer David Ginola and Robbie Savage to strip off for an open and honest shoot with renowned fashion photographer Rankin.

Discussing his own body issues, Rank told HuffPost: “I’m not the most body confident person and I’m the last person who’s going to take their top off on holiday. I hate going swimming because it means I have to take my top off.

“People assume that doctors are all fine. If you’re a doctor on telly, you must be amazing. You must be so cool with every aspect of your life and the truth is so far from that. I have really down days where I really doubt myself.