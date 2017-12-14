It’s official: Italian pole dancer Domenico Vaccaro has brought Christmas in early this year.

You might remember the acrobat for winning Belgium’s Got Talent 2015 with his stunning pole dance routine which showed off not only his incredibly gymnastic talent, but his body too.

Vaccaro is still performing today and caused a stir this week with a recent festive performance he shared on Instagram.

The 23-year-old shared a video of him dressed as a shirtless elf and performing a stunning routine to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ in Rome.

And we can’t get enough of it.

A quick browse through the gymnast’s Instagram page will tell you he isn’t shy about showing off that body, and for good reason. Just take a look for yourself:

Today’s wod 50 mt handstand walk 50 pull up 40 mt handstand walk 40 pull up 30 mt handstand walk 30 pull up 20 mt handstand walk 20 pull up 10 mt handstand walk 10 pull up Closed in 16:16 good luck 😁 A post shared by Domenico Vaccaro (@domenico.va) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

More stories:

Cameron Dallas shocks fans with body transformation

Call Me By Your Name leads Golden Globe nominations