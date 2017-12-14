It’s official: Italian pole dancer Domenico Vaccaro has brought Christmas in early this year.
You might remember the acrobat for winning Belgium’s Got Talent 2015 with his stunning pole dance routine which showed off not only his incredibly gymnastic talent, but his body too.
Vaccaro is still performing today and caused a stir this week with a recent festive performance he shared on Instagram.
The 23-year-old shared a video of him dressed as a shirtless elf and performing a stunning routine to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ in Rome.
Questo è lo show che si è svolto domenica 03/12/2017 a Roma presso officine farneto. Sarò ancora li venerdì sabato è domenica vi aspetto un saluto a tutti. 🤪💪🎄 🎄🌲 #poledance #poledancer #acrobatics #acropole #humanflag #flagman #poleflag #elfontheshelf2017🎄🎅 #natale #show #circus #happy #poleart #artist #artistic #fisiculturismoefitness #crossfitter #ginnastics #theflagman #happychristmas #christmas2017 #pole2017 #officinefarneto
And we can’t get enough of it.
A quick browse through the gymnast’s Instagram page will tell you he isn’t shy about showing off that body, and for good reason. Just take a look for yourself:
Non abbassare mai i tuoi standard per compiacere gli altri. …. 😉 #shoting #photography #photographer #photo #photographyart #art #artist #artistic #power #strong #strongman #beatiful #beatifulphoto #like #instanlike #followers #followme #model #workinprogress #work #workartist #legends #roma #fisiculturismonatural #fisiculturista #fisiculturismo #casio #💪
More stories:
Cameron Dallas shocks fans with body transformation
Call Me By Your Name leads Golden Globe nominations