This sickening routine to RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ will give you life – WATCH

We all know that slaying the runway with some death-defying moves can save your ass from sashaying away on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but the dancers of So You Think You Can Dance might have just set the bar at another level entirely.

This week’s episode of the US television dance competition saw the top eight performers joined by and all-stars from the show to blast through some of the fiercest choreography we’ve seen in quite some time, all set to the sound of RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ from the drag superstar’s most recent studio album American.

The truly sickening spectacle even got the seal of approval from the lady herself, as well as Ru’s longtime friend and Drag Race co-judge Michelle Visage, who summed up our feelings nicely as she shared the video on Twitter.

“YESSSSSSS BITCHHHHHH!!!” the former Celebrity Big Brother star wrote.

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves, Michelle.

Strap yourself in and check out the performance below: