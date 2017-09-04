A previously unseen clip from The Devils Wear Prada has appeared online.

It’s been over a decade since the Anne Hathaway film hit cinemas back in 2006, but it’s hitting headlines all over again thanks to a deleted scene.

The 45-second clip may not be long, but the impact it would have had on the film would have been huge.

The seen takes place at a gala, which Andy is forced to attend instead of her best friend’s birthday party in order to help Miranda know everyone’s name.

However, had it played out how it was originally meant to, things could have turned out a lot differently.

The alternate version shows Miranda’s husband turn to chairman Ivr Ravitz and said: “Why don’t you get me a drink? He’d have to listen to you, wouldn’t he little guy?”

Spotting the awkward moment, Andy swoops in and distracts him in the nick of time, only to get a big “thank you” from Miranda herself as they make eye contact.

Fans rushed to social media to praise producers for cutting the scene, with one tweeting: “It would have been a WHOLE other film – thank God they cut it!”

What do you think? Let us know on social media – and watch the scene blow: