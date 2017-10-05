A new picture from an X-rated Thom Evans shoot has been unveiled.

The former rugby star, who’s previously appeared on the cover of Attitude in just his pants, stripped off for a racy photo session with photographer Daniel Jaems.

In a newly released shot, the hunky sports star – who once auditioned for Fifty Shades of Grey – can be seen showing off his glutes in a pair of tiny black briefs.

We need a moment.

Earlier this year, a completely nude photo of the star, also shot by Jaems, was auctioned off for charity.

The gorgeous former rugby union player raised cash for HIV charity Terrance Higgins Trust’s annual sexual health fundraiser.

A post shared by Daniel Jaems 📷 (@danieljaems) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

If you want more of Thom – and who wouldn’t – then check out his NSFW hottest moments here.

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised