We’ve decided to take a look back at Thom Evans’ best moments in Attitude Magazine.

The handsome sports star, who once auditioned for Fifty Shades of Grey, has appeared in our pages numerous times over the years in just his pants.

After Thom shared a throwback on Instagram yesterday (June 22) of his photoshoot back in 2012, it inspired us to search our vaults and check out more of his pictures.

Here are some of our faves:

And a cheeky video of his 2014 shoot with us – because why not: