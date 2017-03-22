Thom Evans has stripped off in a bid to raise cash for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The gorgeous former rugby union player posed completely nude for photographer Daniel Jaems, and plans to auction off the photo at the HIV charity’s annual sexual health fundraiser.

The stunning photograph shows the hunky model showing off his muscles, and almost everything else for that matter, and is definitely something everyone needs above the fireplace in their living room.

“Our auction is undoubtedly one of the highlights in Terrence Higgins Trust’s fundraising calendar,” said THT fundraising director Claire McMaster in a statement.

“Not only does the annual event see high-profile artists and celebrities supporting our work, but most importantly the auction raises a huge amount for people living with and affected by HIV.”

But the one-of-a-kind signed, naked photo of the sexy Scotland international isn’t the only thing up for grabs.

Other items include a signed copy of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a dinner date with Russell Tovey and a chance to spend time with Years & Years.

After last year’s auction raised £135,000 for the Terrence Higgins Trust, the charity will be hoping to better that total this time around.

The event will take place at Christie’s auction house on 11 April – but you’ll have a hard time beating us to that date with Tovey.

More stories

‘Bates Motel’ goes gay as Freddie Highmore hooks up with a guy in the latest episode

Happy birthday Gaz Beadle! The Geordie Shore star’s hottest ever moments