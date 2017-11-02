A vital scene that confirmed Valkyrie’s sexuality in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok was cut from the film.

Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, an Asgardian warrior who was revealed to be bisexual following it’s release.

The movie, however, failed to address her sexuality, and Thompson has now revealed that she filmed a short scene confirming her sexuality.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the actress explained how she convinced the film’s director, Taika Waititi, to include a short scene showing a woman walking out of Valkyrie’s bedroom.

Sadly, the few seconds featuring the woman was cut from the film as it “distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.”

While that moment was cut, Thompson reveals there was a second scene that potentially suggested a same-sex lover, a flashback showing Valkyrie devastated over the lose of a female warrior.

She explained: “There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain. In my mind, that was my lover.”

Thompson adds: “There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterisation, but maybe not be explicit in the film.”

Thompson, who is rumoured to return for Avengers: Infinity War next year, hopes that when her character returns, her sexuality will finally be addressed.

Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now, read our review here.

