We’ve got another reason to be excited for Thor: Ragnarok, aside from the trifecta of Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Tom Hiddleston, and the badassery of Cate Blanchett – the film will feature the first LGBT+ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming installment in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to be released in November, will begin with the titular character (Hemsworth) imprisoned on the planet Sakaar, where he must fight against his old friend Hulk (Ruffalo) in order to return to his homeland Asgard to save it from the clutches of Blanchett’s evil goddess of death, Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok draws inspiration from the “Planet Hulk” of the Hulk comic books, which features a group of intergalactic warriors called the Warbound. The mid-2000s comics reveal that two of the Warbound, Hiroim and Korg, are in a same-sex relationship.

The film’s most recent trailer confirms that Korg will definitely be in the film, but we don’t know whether the gay romance will be explored. The film’s director Taika Waititi recently said that that the stone-covered Korg would fight on Thor’s side in the upcoming superhero film.

“We wanted to change the idea of what a hulking guy made of rocks could be. He’s huge and heavy, but with a light soul,” Waititi said. “We wanted to make him funny and a relatable entry point into this world. And Thor needs friends.”

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently expressed his support for same-sex marriage in his home country of Australia. The Hollywood hunk, 34, said that marriage should be “available to everyone” as he took to social media to encourage Aussies at home and abroad to register to take part in the vote before the deadline last month.

Check out the latest Thor: Ragnarok trailer below:

