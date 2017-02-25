Three men have been arrested after police raided two gay nightclubs in Vauxhall after tip-offs claiming drugs were being sold outside the clubs.

According to the Evening Standard, police stormed Fire and Lightbox in Vauxhall, London, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two 30-year-old men and one 28-year-old, one of whom was a member of staff at the Lightbox nightclub, were all arrested and taken into custody at a South London police station.

According to reports, the police received tip-offs that the drugs were being sold while nearby residents also complained over a rise in anti-social behaviour outside the clubs.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Chief Inspector Lance Lamnea said: “This operation was based on intelligence that indicated harmful substances were being sold at these nightclubs.”

“We are committed to supporting a vibrant night time economy in the capital, but where we suspect offences are taking place we must take swift action to protect the public.”

“In this case, anti-social behaviour – believed to be generated by those attending clubs – has been having a detrimental effect on the lives of those living and working in the area.”

“We will be working closely with both the clubs’ management and our partners to ensure the continuing safety of the public and consider whether there will be any impact on licensing issues.”

More stories:

Colton Haynes shares cute-as-hell bedroom snap with new boyfriend

Inspiring story of forbidden love discovered in Word War Two letters between two men