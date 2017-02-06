Three men have been killed following a fire at a popular Berlin gay sauna.

A fourth man was also seriously injured after the broke out at the Steam Works club in Berlin’s Schoeneberg district late Sunday night (February 1), Times Live reports.

The Berlin Fire Department confirmed that 25 people had managed to escape the premises unharmed by the time they arrived at the scene. The seriously injured victim was taken be taken to hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The bodies of three victims were recovered from inside the club, with the rescue operation complicated due to the venue’s complex layout. Post-postmortems are yet to be carried out, but it is believed they died from smoke asphyxiation.

According to reports, the blaze affected the basement and the ground floor of the seven-story building, which also houses an apartment complex.

An investigation into how the fire started is currently underway.

