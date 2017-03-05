Tiger of Sweden have been producing shirts for over 100 years, and they’ve just released a brand new line for 2017.

Manifested under the slogan “A different cut,” Tiger of Sweden has now updated their shirts to suit the evolving modern man and created a new line of premium shirts, specially produced to fit the classic Tiger Of Sweden suit for every occasion.

Last month, Tiger of Sweden released the new shirt line that’ll ensure your new tailored look keeps you on trend.

Having extensively researched every possible detail of the shirt, Tiger of Sweden have readjusted the old shirt to create a new classic with changes such as a higher armhole to enhance a slim silhouette and longer stitches which give this shirt a more luxurious look.

The most important changes have been made to the collar, the chest piece and the back. These changes make the design fit easily, more durable and wearable for the everyday or those festive occasions.

So, whether you’re just grabbing those basics at the supermarket or pulling an all-nighter with your friends, Tiger of Sweden have the perfect shirt line for you.

The new shirt will cost between £99 and £169 and will be sold in-store and at most retailers worldwide.

For more information on their luxurious shirts, visit tigerofsweden.com.

