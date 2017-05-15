Tina Fey has spoken about how rehearsals are going for the long-awaited Mean Girls musical.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last week, Tina was asked how the preparations for the show are going. “It’s so fun,” she said. “I’ve been in stuff that’s like movie musicals or whatever a little bit, and the secret with movie musicals is you can secretly suck and be a star, but to do things onstage, these kids are so talented.”

She added that the cast of the show are “a bunch of baby Timberlakes”. “Everyone can do everything,” she said. “They just sing so loud and dance so hard.”

Mean Girls was Tina Fey’s breakout hit. Her first major film writing credit, the film was an instant smash in 2004 and, combined with her work on 30 Rock, set Tina on the road to superstardom.

The film informs a good 20% of our vocabulary. Not a day goes by when we don’t accuse someone of trying to make a certain word ‘happen’ or ask whether butter is a carb.

The musical was first announced last year. Tina has written the book, while her husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the music. The lyrics were written by Nell Benjamin.

The Mean Girls musical opens for previews in Washington, D.C. this October. No release date has been announced for the show’s Broadway opening, other than some time in 2018. October 3rd?

Watch Tina’s interview below:

