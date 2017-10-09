The number of reported crimes related to online dating have risen drastically over the last few years.

New figures from UK police reveal that over 2,000 offences took place between 2011 and 2016. Around 140 crimes were recorded in 2011 and by 2016, the number had risen to 676, seeing a whopping 382% increase.

Within the same period, the number of sexual crimes reported rose from 14 to 106, and violent attacks also went up, from 29 to 240.

Sky News revealed that crimes involving two of the biggest dating apps have seen the most increase.

Reports related to Tinder and Grindr have been rising every year, with some users claiming they’ve now noticed a “darker side” to online dating, which includes an increase in fake profiles and drug-fuelled sex parties.

Stephen Morris who works for HM Prison and Probation service, told Gay Star News that chemsex will “undoubtedly have contributed to the rise in the states”.

Morris then said that the numbers of reports are likely under-reported and the reason why varies.

One of the bigger reasons they’re under-reported is because the victim worries they may become a criminal for using drugs at the time of assault.

A Grindr spokesperson said: “Grindr is committed to creating a safe environment through a system of digital and human screening tools to help its users connect and thrive.”

“Grindr encourages users to report suspicious and threatening activities. While we are constantly improving upon this process, it is important to remember that Grindr is an open platform.”

Around seven million UK residents are registered on dating sites and apps, and it’s estimated that one in three relationships in the UK now start online.

More stories:

Younger star Dan Amboyer comes out as gay – and reveals he’s married

Call Me By Your Name star tried THAT peach masturbation scene at home