Dating app Tinder has managed to match over a quarter of a million trans people since their latest update.

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad revealed the number of matches while talking on a panel at SXSW alongside GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis, Gay Star News reports.

The update, released last November, allows users to list their own gender identity including Transgender women and men, Transmasculine, Two-spirit, Neutrois, Non-binary and Other.

Rad revealed that the feature helps users avoid harassment because gender is displayed clearly.

Since the update, Tinder has worked closely with GLAAD to become more trans inclusive and has trained internal Tinder employees on the importance of gender identity.

“We are taken aback by how complex identity is,” Rad said.

“It’s a very complex area and, at the same time, Tinder is extremely simple.”

“We sent an important message, not only to our community but our internal employees as well. When we were doing this it was very important we built a feature that works – and we are building a better product for transgender users.”

Rad reveals the total number of Tinder users is in the “high tens of millions” and the app will continue to work with GLAAD on internal education, as well as insights for future LGBT inclusive initiatives.

He adds, “Tinder is about everyone and everyone deserves to meet someone special.”

