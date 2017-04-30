A blood-soaked police officer attends the scene in Old Compton Street in Soho, central London, after a bomb blast. At least 2 people were killed and 73 people were feared injured after an explosion without warning at the Admiral Duncan pub, a popular gay bar.

Today marks 18 years since a neo-Nazi walked into a gay bar in Soho and killed three people.

The shocking nail bombing at The Admiral Duncan in London rocked the LGBT+ community, and sent shockwaves around the country.

In memory of the three people who tragically lost their lives, a vigil is being held at St Anne’s Gardens in Soho at 6pm today (April 30).

The explosion, in the heart of London’s gay district, injured more than 70 people and left three people dead.

Andrea Dykes, a 27-year-old who was four months pregnant at the time of the attack, died instantly. Her husband was left injured, while their friend Nik Moore also lost his life.

Their best-man, John Light, later died in hospital from his injuries.

The man responsible for the shocking attack, David Copeland, was just 23-years-old when he committed the atrocity.

He is serving a minimum of 50 years in prison for his crimes after being found responsible for two other similar bombings.

Sharing his reasoning for the attack, he said chillingly: ‘I don’t like minorities, I want them out of this country, I believe in the master race.’

More stories:

Husband of gay police officer killed in Paris attack delivers heartbreaking eulogy

US baseball player comes out live on TV – and doesn’t get the reaction he expects