Todrick Hall has responded to criticism of his role in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video.

Former Attitude cover star Hall, who dances in the record-breaking video alongside Swift and a group of fierce, high-heel clad guys, has faced an backlash over his involvement owing to Taylor’s lack of political activism in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s election in November last year.

Online commentators have accused the sometime Drag Race judge of being a “sellout”, saying that he’s betraying both the black and LGBT+ communities by appearing in the video of a pop star who has conspicuously failed to publicly denounce the divisive US leader.

Now, Hall has told Yahoo! Music that the backlash is based on some seriously iffy assumptions.

“Many people have been tweeting me, ‘She supports Trump! She probably voted for Trump!'” the 32-year-old says.

“They’re making this huge assumption, when Taylor has never to my knowledge come out and said anything about her being pro-Trump.

“That was one of the major things that was tweeted at me, and I’m like, ’So you are mad that you think she might support Donald Trump? But you’re not mad that Kanye has been very openly pro-Trump?’

“I don’t understand that.”

Todrick added: “Look, I’m not Taylor Swift, so I can’t speak for her and why she does or does not choose to speak or not speak about any specific subject matter.

“All I know is that she has been nothing but a great person to me.”

Hall also responded to claims that Swift’s video rips off imagery used by Beyoncé’ in the video for ‘Formation’.

“I knew that there was nothing ’Formation’-esque or Lemonade-esque about the video,” he said. “And I would never intentionally be a part of art that I felt was ripping off my favorite artist of all time.”

Pretty much, the former America Idol star has absolutely no regrets about appearing in Taylor’s video.

“If I had a do-over, I would absolutely be there for another eight hours, in heels, dancing with her,” he said.

Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video below:

More stories:

Zayn Malik has shaved his head completely bald

James Franco strips completely naked in HBO porn series The Deuce