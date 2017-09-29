Tom Cruise has revealed the truth about his perfect bubble butt in his 2008 film Valkyrie.

The four-second scene features Cruise stumbling around while showcasing his backside.

However, some viewers claimed Cruise’s butt was “too perfect”, with one social media user coming to the conclusion that Cruise used prosthetic cheeks for the scene.

Alongside an image of Cruise’s backside, the tweet read, “Hello, please, I present the theory that for one single shot in Balkyrie (2008), at 5:12, Tom Cruise wears a fake butt.”

The tweet quickly went viral and fans have been debating whether Cruise wore prosthetic cheeks since.

The actor has finally ended the debate, by revealing the truth about the supposed perfect butt.

When asked about the theory in an interview with Screen Rant, Cruise revealed he had no idea about it.

However, the 55-year-old actor was happy to discuss the scene, revealing that it was indeed him.

He said: “There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

The question came from a running gag in his upcoming film American Made in which Cruise repeatedly moons his family. Speaking about the joke, Cruise makes it clear it’s all him too.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

At least that’s all cleared up!

