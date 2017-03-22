Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are celebrating the next milestone in their relationship.

Our favourite celebrity couple, who got engaged in 2015, took to social media to mark their fourth anniversary in the cutest way.

Oscar winner Dustin shared a picture of himself with his fiance, and wrote: “Happy Anniversary my love. 3.22.13 #FourYears #Cornwall2013”

Tom then shared a picture of the film producer, and added: “22.03.13” alongside two love heart emojis

❤️ 22.03.13 ❤️ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Happy Anniversary my love. 3.22.13 #FourYears #Cornwall2013 🐸❤️🐵 A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

These two continue to be super cute, while we can’t even get a second date. How do they do it?

Last month, Tom opened up in Attitude’s Body Issue about his body and training regime.

Asked how he feels about his the idea of physique making others feel body-conscious, Tom explained: “I train six hours a day, six days a week. It’s not as if it’s something that happens just from going to the gym for 20 minutes or an hour a day.

“My life’s about getting to the point where I’m in the physical shape that I can do all my diving the best that I can. So, I do feel bad and I wouldn’t want to make anyone feel that way.

“But I know that if anyone else trained for six hours a day, six days a week, they would get the same result,” he added.

