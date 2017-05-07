Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have tied the knot after four years together.

The pair got married yesterday (May 6) in a ceremony at Bovey Castle in Plymouth. Tom & Dustin were joined by a small group of 50 close friends and family.

The civil ceremony was accompanied by a string quartet, The Sun reports. After the pair exchanged vows, their guests were treated to a three-course meal which included a “massive cake” ordered by Tom himself. They finished out the day with a party at the castle’s Dartmoor Suite.

Before the ceremony, Tom reportedly treated guests to a bit of Shakespeare, calling out “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?” to Dustin from a balcony.

The wedding comes just a few days after Tom was taken to hospital for a hip injury.

The Olympic diver posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on social media on Thursday night (May 4), assuring fans he’d be “back on the board soon”.

While not revealing the exact issue that had led to his hospital stay, the 22-year-old implied he had suffered some kind of sporting injury.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #AthleteLife Back on the board soon 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/s2RGGj22hM — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) May 4, 2017

Daley, 22, first announced his relationship with Black, 42, back in December 2013 in a YouTube video in which he also spoke about his sexuality for the first time. They announced their engagement in October 2015.

Dustin recently spoke about the couple’s relationship in an interview with Attitude. Asked what people would be most surprised to learn about his Olympic medal-winning fiancé, Dustin said: “I feel like he says everything, he’s such an open book about us. I often read through an interview he’s done and I’m like ‘I can’t believe you just shared that with the world!’

He also discussed the public perception of their relationship: “But I think probably the biggest misconception is that I’m somehow the boss, and the absolute truth of the matter is that he is the boss.

“He makes the plans, he keeps the calendar. I try to keep up but he’s definitely the more organised, stricter one, and I love that.”

