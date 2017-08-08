It was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2017 so far, and now Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have shared a series of adorable never-before-seen pictures of their big day.

The A-list pair, who tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon in May, released the stunning snaps as part of Tom’s latest YouTube video, entitled ‘Has Marriage Made Me A Better Athlete?’, in which the 23-year-old diver reveals the effect being married has had on him in the pool.

Given that Tom won gold in the 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last month – his first individual World Championship title in eight years – we’d hazard a guess that the answer to that particular question is ‘quite a good one’.

Tom and Dustin, who have been together since early 2013, are currently enjoying a long overdue honeymoon in Barcelona following Tom’s gold medal finish – and if it’s half a good as their wedding day looked, we’d say they’re in for a good few days…

Check out Tom’s latest video ‘Has Marriage Made Me a Better Athlete?’ below:

