They might be busy enjoying their honeymoon in northern Spain, but Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have still found the time to share their stunning wedding day video.

The A-list couple, who tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon in May, wax lyrical about their love for each other in a gorgeous short that provides an intimate look at their big day, and which will help raise money for LGBT+ causes.

“When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly I was in trouble,” says Dustin, 43, as the video shows the pair preparing for their nuptials.

“I knew I’d met my match; I knew I’d met someone who would inspire; somebody I could admire, and somebody who would naturally be my best friend.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter adds: “It didn’t hurt that he was incredibly cute, and charismatic, and didn’t let me get away with a thing.”

Tom, who won gold in the 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last month, adds: “Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance thing suddenly massively changed for me: I fell in love.

“Every single part of him, the he thinks, the way he acts, and everything he does, just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more.

The 23-year-old Olympic diver adds: “Lance is one of the most complicated creatures on the planet – but that is why I love him… Above all, he makes me feel safe.

“When I’m with him, I feel like I can take on the world.”

Sharing the video on his official Facebook page, Tom paid tribute to the LGBT+ activists of previous generations who helped make marriage equality a reality in the UK.

Our honeymoon feels like the perfect time to finally share our magical day,” he wrote.

“We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the ‘LGBT+ Switchboard’ and ‘It Gets Better’ in hopes of making things even better for future generations.

Check out Tom and Dustin’s wedding video below:

