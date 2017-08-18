Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are still looking as loved-up as ever on their honeymoon.

The A-list couple, who tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon in May, recently celebrated their wedding with a getaway in Spain, which saw the couple visit Barcelona, take in the sights with a cycling adventure, and relax at a resort.

They recently released their wedding video, which will help raise money for LGBT+ causes. The couple wax lyrical about their love for each other in the gorgeous short that provides an intimate look at their big day.

For their latest snap, the happy couple decided to go for a hike into the mountains together, and of course they decided to do it shirtless. We mean, if it’s hot, why not.

Tom, who will be hosting The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards later this year, and Dustin sent their followers wild with the cheeky picture, which they captioned: “Paradise”.

🌸 🌺 P A R A D I S E 🌺 🌸 A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

‪Thanks to its spirit of love & family we started our honeymoon in #Barcelona. Violence cannot kill that spirit. That spirit will only grow stronger. ‬We will do all we can to help it grow and protect it. A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

