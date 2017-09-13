Ever wanted to know how Tom Daley limbers up for a dive? Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore.

The Olympic star, who’s been building up a huge following for himself on his YouTube channel recently, showcases his pre-event workout routine in his latest video.

Tom gets himself into all sorts of positions while working up a sweat in his little sporty shorts, and honestly we’re having a hard time concentrating at this point.

It’s like something out of Eric Prydz’s Call On Me video.

See for yourself below:

