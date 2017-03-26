Olympic medalist Tom Daley and his mother sat down for a Mother’s Day quiz yesterday (March 25) in a new YouTube video.

In it, each asks the other questions about themselves and, when someone gives the wrong answer, they get a whipped cream pie in the face.

The first round starts with Tom, who recently celebrated his fourth anniversary with Dustin Lance Black, as he asks his mother what his favorite animal is. she answers correctly with ‘monkey’.

However, when Tom is asked how old his mother was when she had him, he gets it wrong. Daley is whipped creamed in his face before jokingly saying: “You could have been at least gentle for the first one!”

How does Tom and his mother deal with the following rounds? Find out below:

H/t: Gay Buzzer

