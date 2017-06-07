Tom Daley has paired with Spotify to launch his own playlist for Pride Month.

The diver, who married his longterm boyfriend Dustin Lance Black last month, has chosen a selection of tracks from Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ and Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ to Rihanna’s ‘Pon De Replay’.

The collection also includes tracks from LGBT+ artists like Years & Years. “If the music’s playing and I’m having a good time, I’m proud to be whoever I want to be in that moment,” Tom commented on his selection of tracks.

Pride Month takes place every June to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of LGBT+ people to the world, as well as serving as a reminder that there is far to go to achieve true equality.

Tom will be hosting the Attitude Awards later this year. He has previously won two Attitude Awards, personally and as part of Team GB.

“I know just how good it feels to be acknowledged by your peers and within the wider LGBT+ community,” Tom says. “It’s not so much validation as celebration, and so I was keen to be part of that process and part of an event that has such a profile, does so much good and sends such a powerful message. I can’t wait!”

Listen to the playlist below:

More stories:

Neo-Nazi group threatens to attack Pride event in Bulgaria

Cher confirms musical about her life will hit Broadway next year