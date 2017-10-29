We’re used to seeing Tom Daley in nothing more than a skimpy Speedo, but the sight of the Olympic medal-winning diver traipsing Britain’s country roads in nothing but his budgie smugglers has sent fans into a tizz.

Tom, who has been busy training in Florida since hosting the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar earlier this month, marked his return to the UK with a racy snap on Instagram that left little to the imagination.

A picture posted on Saturday saw the 23-year-old inexplicably wearing nothing more than a pair of trainers and his trademark Speedo as he joked about hitching a lift to the HelloWorld! YouTube convention in Birmingham.

He captioned the image: “Can anyone give me a lift to @helloworldlive ?!”

Can anyone give me a lift to @helloworldlive ?! 👍🏼😏 A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

It didn’t take long for fans to line up offering their services.

“I don’t drive but I really wish I did right now!” one wrote.

Another added: “The tires on my car would fall off because I would hit the brakes so hard.”

One summed up the hysteria with the comment: “if i saw this i’d just be so distracted i’d just crash into the nearest building and die.”

We ain’t gonna lie, it’d probably be worth it.

More stories:

Review | Does Call Me By Your Name live up to the hype?

Men who have oral sex with multiple partners at risk of throat cancer, doctors say