Tom Daley has opened up about his desire to start a family with his husband, Dustin Lance Black.

The Olympic star made the remarks while hosting this year’s Virgin Holiday’s Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, at London’s iconic Roundhouse venue on Thursday night (October 12).

Tom, who married the Oscar winning screenwriter earlier this year in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, started by thanking his husband, who sadly couldn’t make the event due to a commitment across the pond.

He told the crowed: “This year, personally, has been one of the best of my life, I got married to my beautiful husband, who sadly couldn’t be here tonight, as he’s on a civil rights speaking tour in the United States.

“And boy do they need it!”

The former Attitude cover star then went on to reveal his wish to raise his children in a world where, no matter who they are or what they turn out to be, they’re considered equal.

“I felt so incredibly lucky to be able to say my vows in front of my friends and family, something that for many people in this room may have seemed like a distant dream, something that would never happen in their lifetime,” continued the star.

“When my kids are born, I want them to live in a free and equal world, no matter how beautifully different they turn out to be.

“My dream is that they are raised in a world where their gay dads are a part of a wider family of diversity that fully support one another,” added Tom.

Here, here!

Meanwhile, the happy couple recently released their wedding video, which they unveiled to help raise money for LGBT+ causes.

