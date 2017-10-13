Tom Daley has hit out at Donald Trump in a stirring speech in which the Team GB diver called on all minorities to come together to fight for equality.

Daley, 22, used his appearance as host of the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar to take a swipe at US president, who he dismissed as a “cheese puff coloured reality TV star.”

During his opening speech at the LGBT award ceremony in central London on Thursday night, Daley paid tribute to some of the events that have shaped the LGBT community around the world in 2017.

A racist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic cheese puff coloured reality TV star became president of the United States,” he told the audience.

“But we’ve also seen openly LGBT people elected heads of state in Ireland and Serbia.”

The Olympic star, who wed Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in May, continued: “Australia said, sure, let’s put a minority’s basic rights up to a majority public votem, while Germany, Finland, and Taiwan embraced marriage equality.

“Still, in places like Chechnya, Iran, and Uganda our brothers and sisters are fighting for their lives.”

Daley went on to urge minority groups round the world to come together to fight against oppression.

“I stand here tonight on the shoulders of those brave enough to fight for a life like mine before I was even born,” he said.

“That said, the equality we enjoy here isn’t shared around the world. As you well know, there are many countries where LGBTQ people aren’t fighting for marriage equality; they’re fighting for their lives.

“That is why I would like us all to remember tonight… we have a responsibility to our LGBTQ family abroad. We have to tell their stories, shine light on their struggles, and send our support in any way we can.

“And personally, I believe that the path to securing our rights here and abroad means we must fight for the rights of all the “outsiders.”

He added: “We need to support our allies in other social justice movements. We need to be there for those who face injustice because of the colour of their skin, their faith, or their gender.

“Black Lives do Matter. The Women’s movement isn’t over. As minorities, if we go it alone, our rights and gains will always be vulnerable, but together, united as people of diversity, we are unbreakable.”

