Tom Daley has been taken to hospital just days before his wedding to Dustin Lance Black.

The Olympic diver posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on social media last night (May 4), assuring fans he’d be “back on the board soon”.

While not revealing the exact issue that had led to his hospital stay, the 22-year-old implied he had suffered some kind of sporting injury.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! #AthleteLife Back on the board soon,” he wrote.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #AthleteLife Back on the board soon 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/s2RGGj22hM — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) May 4, 2017

Tom later confirmed that he is currently dealing with hip problems.

Replying to a concerned fan who wished him well, the former Attitude cover star wrote: “I’m getting old…my hips needed some help.”

@katiebevano I’m getting old…my hips needed some help 🙈 — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) May 4, 2017

The injury comes just days before Tom is set to tie the knot with his fiancé, Hollywood film producer Dustin Lance Black. The couple, who recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, announced their engagement in October 2015.

Opening up about the pair’s relationship in a recent interview with Attitude, 42-year-old Dustin revealed that contrary to popular opinion, Tom was the “boss” in their relationship.

Asked what people would be most surprised to learn about his Olympic medal-winning fiancé, Dustin said: “I feel like he says everything, he’s such an open book about us. I often read through an interview he’s done and I’m like ‘I can’t believe you just shared that with the world!’

“But I think probably the biggest misconception is that I’m somehow the boss, and the absolute truth of the matter is that he is the boss.”

“He makes the plans, he keeps the calendar. I try to keep up but he’s definitely the more organised, stricter one, and I love that.”

Here’s hoping Tom’s injury won’t prevent him from keeping to his wedding day plans…

