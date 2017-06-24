Tom Daley is here to help with your summer workout.

In the latest video in his #DaleyRoutine series, Tom shares a simple workout that you can do while you’re out and about, without any equipment. All you need is a stopwatch.

Nor a fan of working out? No need to worry. Tom has his top off in the video, so there’s something for everyone.

Tom even demonstrates the workout for us, which includes some impressive-looking squats. We’ve built up a sweat just by watching the video.

The recently married diver has been announced as the host of this year’s Attitude Awards. He has previously won two Attitude Awards, personally and as part of Team GB.

“I know just how good it feels to be acknowledged by your peers and within the wider LGBT+ community,” Tom says. “It’s not so much validation as celebration, and so I was keen to be part of that process and part of an event that has such a profile, does so much good and sends such a powerful message. I can’t wait!”

This year’s Awards will be the biggest and best yet, fulfilling an extraordinary legacy of acknowledging the great, the gay and the good in a fashion that befits the world’s leading gay media lifestyle brand.

The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards 2017, powered by Jaguar, is at Camden’s Roundhouse on Thursday October 12.

Watch the video below:

