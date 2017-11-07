Tom Daley just sent the imagination of his followers running wild.

The Olympic diver and former Attitude cover star sat down for a chat with YouTube’s Tyler Oakley this week on behalf of MTV, and the pair left no subject off the table.

During a segment in the video, Tyler asked Tom who his big celebrity crush is, and it turned out to be none other than pop hunk Shawn Mendes.

While he’s not made it to a concert yet, the diver admitted he’d love to have a “private concert” from the Nothing Holding Me Back singer.

“I need to think about a song that he would sing though… this is a hard one… I don’t know what song he would sing that wouldn’t be highly inappropriate, having a husband,” he joked.

A blushing Tom then added: “Maybe Lance can be in the room too… he would supervise… Lance can supervise and film the video… the YouTube video…”

Last month, Tom – who hosted this year’s Attitude Awards – sent social media into meltdown with what appeared to be an X-rated snap.