Tom Daley will present a television appeal to promote the work of The Brain Tumour Charity,

The film will be broadcast on Sunday 23 July at 5.00pm on BBC One and will present the work done by the charity, which supports people living with a brain tumour and their families, as well as funding research into finding a cure.

Tom lost his dad Rob to a brain tumour in 2011. His family have been supported directly by the charity and Tom continues to support their work and campaigns.

“I lost my dad Rob to a brain tumour six years ago,” Tom says. “He was my biggest supporter but he didn’t live to see me dive in the London Olympics in 2012.

“The Brain Tumour Charity is doing so much to change the future for people like my dad – funding research to find a cure as well as raising awareness of the disease and its impact.

“Through its HeadSmart campaign, the charity has helped to make sure children with brain tumours are diagnosed more quickly than before. That’s saving lives and preventing some of the long-term health problems brain tumours can cause in children.

“Now the charity wants to do the same for adults, for the sake of every single family affected by a brain tumour.”

Also featuring in the film is Angela Conway from Northumberland. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 aged 21 while studying at Edinburgh University.

Angela has become a staunch campaigner in support of HeadSmart, The Brain Tumour Charity’s drive to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of childhood brain tumours.

Angela said: “It was brilliant to be involved in the filming of Lifeline, taking a look at the impact of the HeadSmart campaign.

“As brain tumour patients ourselves, my friend Natalie and I both know first-hand the importance of diagnosis times, and so we distribute HeadSmart cards wherever we can; at local GPs, pharmacies and opticians.

“Though seeing our story and also Daniel’s example of HeadSmart cards leading to a diagnosis, we’re hoping to raise the profile of just how effective the campaign really is.”

Sarah Lindsell, CEO of The Brain Tumour Charity said: “We receive no government funding and rely 100% on voluntary donations and gifts in Wills, so it’s only through the efforts of our incredible community of supporters nationwide that we can work towards our twin goals of doubling survival and halving the harm caused by brain tumours.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 in the UK and survival rates have not improved significantly over the last 40 years.

“This must change.”

Find out more about The Brain Tumour Charity on their official website.

More stories:

‘Teen Wolf’ star Ryan Kelley channels Justin Bieber in NSFW ocean bum picture

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour throws shade at former finalists

