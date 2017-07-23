Tom Daley has won his first individual gold medal in eight years, after a stunning victory at the World Aquatics Championships yesterday (July 22).

The 23-year-old diver triumphed over Chen Aisen of China in the 10m individual platform at the Championships in Budapest. Chen won the gold at Rio last year after Tom was knocked out at the semi-final stage.

It’s Tom’s first gold medal since he triumphed at the age of 15 eight years ago.

Daley and his partner Grace Reid also took home a silver medal in the mixed 3m springboard event.

“It’s been such a tough year getting over that competition in Rio,” Tom told the BBC after his win.

“Today the Olympic champion was never going to let me have it easy but I wanted to fight until the very end and I really wanted to prove a point.

“I’m just so happy with the way it turned out. My score was a personal best and I think it would have got the gold last year at the Olympics.

“I saw Chen do his dive and all the Chinese divers cheer, so I thought ‘Watch this one. You do that, I’m going to do it better’.

O M G 🔥🔥🔥 I am world champion!!! Now time for that long overdue honeymoon @dlanceblack ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/I7nholgvxo — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) July 22, 2017

“I went into this weird competitive mode that I’ve never even been in before.”

Tom, who is hosting this year’s Attitude Awards, is celebrating his win by going on a “long overdue” honeymoon with husband Dustin Lance Black. The pair wed earlier this year in a ceremony at Bovey Castle in Plymouth. Tom & Dustin were joined by a small group of 50 close friends and family.

Dustin congratulated his husband on Twitter, writing: “I already couldn’t have loved u more or been prouder so I’ll just go full Texan & say Holy Cow! My husband’s # WorldChamp!”

Congratulations, Tom!

