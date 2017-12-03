He might have described himself as a gay man, but Tom Daley still has an eye for the ladies, his husband Dustin Lance Black has revealed.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter, who has been in a relationship with Tom since early 2013 and married him in a stunning ceremony in Devon earlier this year, says his husband’s head “still turns” for girls four years after the Olympic medal-winning diver came out to the world in a heartfelt YouTube video.

Appearing on the new Attitude Heroes podcast – available to listen to and download now – Dustin, 43, says of Tom’s sexual preference: “I don’t know if I’ll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls.”

Tom, who became one of Britain’s most high-profile sportsmen to come out when he posted a candid video addressing his relationship with Dustin in December 2013, insisted at the time that he was still interested in women romantically, but has since publicly described himself as a gay man.

The 23-year-old Olympic medallist tells Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain that while he often describes himself as gay due to being in a same-sex relationship, he “wouldn’t necessarily put a label” on his sexuality.

“I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls’ attention too,” Tom says. “I didn’t know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.”

He continues: “I don’t really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I’m married to a guy. So in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn’t necessarily put a label on it.”

Listen to Tom and Dustin’s full interview in the new Attitude Heroes podcast – available to download free from iTunes or other podcast platforms now.

If you’d like to contribute to our upcoming Greatest Hits episode of Attitude Heroes, let us know what you’ve enjoyed about the podcast. Email us at [email protected].

Attitude Heroes is produced by Wisebuddah and sponsored by the GREAT Britain campaign, which welcomes the world to visit, do business, invest and study in the UK, and also Jaguar. For more product information please visit jaguar.co.uk.

More stories:

Nearly half of Brits are opposed to a same-sex royal wedding

The secret world of cottaging explored in new photography exhibition