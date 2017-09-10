Tom Ford has opened up about how views on sexuality.

The iconic designer’s upcoming 2018 S/S collection is all about fluidity, and in an interview with The Telegraph he’s revealed how he believes that concept plays into human sexuality.

While discussing his two new fragrances, Ford told the newspaper that he “hates” when things are labelled as “masculine”.

“What’s great about this new generation is that they’re growing up in a culture where anything goes. If you’re a guy who paints his nails, that doesn’t mean anything.

He went even further, adding: “You’re a man sleeping with a man? So what, that doesn’t mean you’re gay.

Ford also argued that the supposedly new concept of men caring about their looks has actually been there all along; it’s just men are now able to be more open about taking car of themselves.

“I think that men have always been just as vain and cared just as much (about their appearance) as women, but our culture perhaps didn’t support it.”

“Let’s look at the 18th century; those guys would go around with little red heels, lace, face powder, beauty marks.

“There have been moments in time where men expressed their vanity and didn’t worry about whether that compromised their masculinity”, he added.