Tom Hardy’s dark new period drama Taboo hits UK screens this weekend (January 7), and we certainly aren’t sad about having a slice of the The Dark Knight Rises star on our screens every Saturday for the new few weeks.

A gritty eight-part series to be aired on BBC One, Taboo follows the story of James Delaney (Hardy), an anti-hero who returns to London in 1814 after spending 10 years in Africa to reclaim his father’s shipping empire.

You might recognise some of the promotional images from those candid snaps of Hardy filming completely starkers last year – but the 39-year-old actor has now revealed he was keen to let it all hang out in the final edit too.

“You’re lucky there was a loin cloth because I didn’t want one,” Hardy told the BBC.

“It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing.

“I was in Tilbury, in the moat, in the docks, with nothing on. We were trying to eke out drama from any opportunity and none of that makes the cut.”

The former Attitude cover star also has a pitch when it comes to getting viewers to tune in – though given the costumes department’s stellar work (or lack thereof), that seems somewhat unnecessary.

“It’s January. You’re coming out of the darkness of the Christmas period, it’s freezing and no-one has any money. Hopefully Taboo should deliver on a lot of levels”, Hardy said.

“It’s got heart, a lot of attention to detail. It opens like a jewellery box and it’s got that Gothic horror feel to it. I hope you enjoy it.”

Taboo kicks off in the UK this Saturday 7 January at 9pm on BBC One. Meanwhile, if you do fancy seeing Mr Hardy in the nude (and why wouldn’t you) you can check out our recent picture special featuring British actor’s hottest ever moments here.

