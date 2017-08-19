Tom Holland can relax a bit now. Spider-Man: Homecoming opened to great reviews, with critics praising his fresh, funny take on the web-slinging superhero.

The 21-year-old Brit is enjoying some well-deserved time off, and lucky for us, he’s spending quite a lot of it with his shirt off.

Last week he shared an image of himself and a friend enjoying a soak in a hot tub, and also shared a shirtless throwback which shows that his buff Spider-Man bod isn’t just for the film.

Take a look at some of his pics below:

Who needs a gym when you have a hot tub #restday @hazosterfield A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

#tb to my Curls + tash #presstour #spidermanhomecoming A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

