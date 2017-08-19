Tom Holland can relax a bit now. Spider-Man: Homecoming opened to great reviews, with critics praising his fresh, funny take on the web-slinging superhero.
The 21-year-old Brit is enjoying some well-deserved time off, and lucky for us, he’s spending quite a lot of it with his shirt off.
Last week he shared an image of himself and a friend enjoying a soak in a hot tub, and also shared a shirtless throwback which shows that his buff Spider-Man bod isn’t just for the film.
Take a look at some of his pics below:
