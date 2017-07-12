Spider Man would have been way more X-rated if Tom Holland had gotten his way.

The actor, whose first turn as the hunky web-slinger has won him a legion of new fans, has revealed he didn’t get his way when it came to certain scenes in the movie.

Holland has admitted that he had tried to persuade producers to add in a few rampant love-making scenes, and said that he wanted to be totally naked in them too.

“I was like ‘I think we should have a really passionate sex scene, and they were like ‘No, I don’t think so’…and Fully nude…”

Sadly, Tom didn’t get his way, but that hasn’t stopped the movie getting almost universally glowing reviews.

We’re holding out for some naked scenes int he sequel though, just saying.

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, it turns out the young star only found out he’d been cast as Spidey after producers hastily announced the news following a leak on Twitter.

Recalling the incident, Tom says: “I think before it looked like a leak, Marvel did a big press release to make it look like they had released it. Though obviously I’ve just kiboshed those plans by telling you!”

He added: “I was lucky to get the huge excitement out of the way, then have a calm, collected conversation with my new bosses.”