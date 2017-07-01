It turns out being Spider Man isn’t all it’s cracked – get it? – up to be.

Tom Holland is getting rave reviews for his first outing as the web crusader, but filming Spider Man: Homecoming wasn’t as easy as the actor had first imagined.

Due to the constraints of his Spidey suit, Tom was forced to wear a thong every time he filmed a scene as the superhero.

“The first thing you need to know, all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.’ I had serious misgivings – would my arsehole ever be the same again?”

He continued: “But I had to get used to it… You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they’re very comfy ones, you can’t walk around in just a thong, can you imagine?

“And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it – it’s such a mission.”

Having made his name as a child actor with starring roles in Billy Elliot the Musical and 2012 disaster film The Impossible, Tom’s blockbuster role in the Marvel universe has seen his Hollywood profile explode in recent months.

Despite his meteoric rise, however, it turns out the young star only found out he’d been cast as Spidey after producers hastily announced the news following a leak on Twitter.

Recalling the incident, Tom says: “I think before it looked like a leak, Marvel did a big press release to make it look like they had released it. Though obviously I’ve just kiboshed those plans by telling you!